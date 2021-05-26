No fewer than 100 persons are missing from boat mishap that occurred near Corner Libata Ingaski, a border town between Kebbi and Niger.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

The passengers, believed to be mainly women and children, were travelling from Niger to Kebbi on Wednesday morning when the vessel capsized.

He said the agency received report of boat mishap that occurred around 8 a.m, adding that the boat was said to have taken off at Loko Minna in Niger, by 7:30 a.m.

Inag said that the boat was carrying more than180 passengers and most of the passengers were from Kebbi heading to a market.

He said the cause of the accident was as a result of to over loading and old age of the boat.

The director-general said more than 20 people had been rescued and four bodies recovered.

He said that search and rescue operation was ongoing by the Marine police and other agencies.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

