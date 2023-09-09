100 Days: VP Shettima unveils 3 schools, health centre built by Governor Zulum 

By Chimezie Godfrey

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday evening unveiled three new schools and a primary healthcare centre executed by Borno State Governo, Babagana Umara Zulum within 100 days of his ongoing second term.

The VP who arrived Maiduguri in the evening was received at the Muhammadu Buhari airport by Governor Zulum, APC leaders and top government officials.

Senator Shettima began his commissioning with Shuwari II Mega Primary School which has 20 classrooms with capacity for at least 1,200 pupils. The school also has staff quarters and sports facilities.

Also at Shuwari II, the Vice President commissioned a 30-bed community Primary Healthcare Centre which was built to address the increasing healthcare needs due to the influx of internally displaced persons to Maiduguri Metropolis and its environs.

The Vice President then paid homage to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi.

From the Shehu’s palace, the Vice President went to commission Government Day Secondary School, Gamboru, named after the late Borno SSG, Usman Jidda Shuwa. The school has 30 classrooms, sports facilities, laboratories among other facilities.

Shettima then went to unveil another mega school at Alakaramti community. The school has 30 classrooms, administrative block, sporting facilities, electricity and water systems.

At all schools’ commissioning, uniforms, writing materials and textbooks were distributed to students by the Vice President.

