100 days: Tinubu has begun rewriting Nigeria’s story — APC Gambia

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Gambia Chapter, says President Bola Tinubu has started rewriting Nigeria’s story in 100 days in office.

Chief Toye Rasaq, Chairman of the Chapter, made this remark in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos to mark Tinubu’s 100 days in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu, who was inaugurated as President on May 29, marked his 100 days in office on Tuesday.

Rasaq, a member of the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen (CDC), congratulated and prayed to God to grant him more wisdom, strength and good health for more historic successes in the days, months and years ahead.

He said: “You have started rewriting the Nigeria Project.

“Within the last 100 days, you have clearly demonstrated that leadership in you is not about talk without work, but in experience encapsulated in strategically defined vision, well-directed proactive and inclusivity.

“What could not be achieved for over five decades as for the Subsidy Scheme in our country was meticulously put to rest within the 100 days as President Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Your leadership gift is further reflected in your tireless devotion to duty, in your pragmatic management of issues and in your amazing deployment of intelligence to solve every problems.”

Reviewing some important achievements of Tinubu within the 100d ays, Rasaq commended the President’s giant strides in rejiging the security architecture of the country.

According to him, the President has also constituted his cabinet and met with the Service Chiefs, traditional rulers and critical stakeholders to have a lasting solution to the nation’s security challenges.

He said that the President within the period also had a forum with governors of the 36 states to discuss the economy , security, public governance.

Rasaq also listed the provision of palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal as part of the feats achieved in 100 days.

Commending the President for meeting with labour unions for industrial harmony, the diaspora APC leader said that Tinubu had also signed some critical bills into law.

According to him, these include 2023 Electricity Bill and Bill on new retirement age for judicial officers among others.

Rasaq said that the President had also brought in needed reform in the financial sector and the economy. (NAN)

