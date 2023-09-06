100 days: SDP scores Tinubu 98 per cent

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Lagos State has scored President Bola Tinubu 98 per cent in providing right leadership in his first 100 days in office.

Mr Femi Olaniyi, the Lagos State SDP Chairman, gave the score in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Tinubu, who was inaugurated as President on May 29, marked his 100 days in office on Tuesday.

Olaniyi, also the Zonal Secretary, SDP South-West, told NAN that the President had initiated various reforms and initiatives to turn the country around.

“We can see all measures and initiatives by Tinubu to bring Nigeria on track.

“He has accomplished a lot and has score up to 98 per cent out of 100 per cent in my grading,” Olaniyi, a former Lagos State Chairman, Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), said.

The SDP Chairman, however, advised all Tinubu’s cabinet members to move with speed to further brighten the hope of Nigerians in the administration, through people-oriented policies.

“I only pray each of the ministers and other members of the cabinet discharge their duties accordingly and make the President and Nigerians proud.

“The ministers in various ministries must work hard to turn around the nation,” he said. (NAN)

