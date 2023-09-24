100 Days: Rep. member empowers 321, donates transformers, vehicles to constituents 

By Sunday John

Rep. Jeremiah Umaru (APC- Akwanga/Nasarawa Eggon/Wamba) Federal Constituency at the national assembly has empowered 321 constituents to commemorate his 100 days in office.

Umaru distributed the empowerment items during an elaborate ceremony on Saturday in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

He said the gesture was to appreciate the people for their mandate and support to him to represent them at the national assembly.

The federal lawmaker listed the items to include 40 deep freezers, 30 sowing machines, 30 grinding machines and 100 cooking stove.

He also disbursed N50,000 each as scholarship to 101 indigent students from the constituency studying in different tertiary institutions across the country.

Umaru explained that the beneficiaries of the scholarship were drawn from all the polling units across the 35 electoral wards of the constituency.

He also used the occasion to donate 20 cars to his supporters; cutting across all political parties, saying ” the time for politics is over now is the time for good governance.”

He also donated three electricity transformers to the three LGAs of the constituency.

“I have designed a comprehensive blueprint to tackle the numerous challenges confronting the people of my constituency.

“I have a programme to tackle the electricity problem, empower the youths and women, empower farmers to ensure food security, promote sporting activities among others,” he said.

The lawmaker further said that he had sponsored six bills, which had already passed first reading, and one motion at the green chamber to attract federal government’s presence to his constituency.

He promised quality representation of his constituency at the national assembly to justify their votes, while assuring them of his open door policy to carry everybody along irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political party affiliations.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, while unavailing the items and inaugurating the scholarship scheme, commended the member for making him, the constituency and the state proud.

Sule also lauded the lawmaker for sponsoring six bills in just 100 days in office saying, “there is no way a member who is not serious to deliver will be able to sponsor such number of bills within the period under review.”

The governor encouraged the member to sustain the performance and advised beneficiaries of the gesture to use them to better their lives and not to sell them.

In his remarks, Ahaji Aliyu Bello, Nasarawa State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) lauded the lawmaker for his performance so far.

He encouraged the lawmaker to sustain his performance, adding that his constituents would always be proud that they entrusted him with their mandate. (NAN).

