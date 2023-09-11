100 days: Borno, Yobe, Adamawa tender scorecards

Government officials and stakeholders have rated Borno, Yobe and Adamawa high in their 100-days in office.

The governors, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Mai-mala Buni of Yobe and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa who are serving their second term in office were commended for continuity and consolidating on their first terms in office.

In Borno where Zulum commissioned some completed projects and commenced the distribution of palliatives to 400,000 households, the Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani, said the governor executed 77 projects.

According to him, the projects comprise programmes, key releases and interventions.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who commissioned three new schools and a health centre in Maiduguri to celebrate Zulum’s 100-days in office, scored the governor high.

“I will like to commend the governor for his outstanding leadership and his commitment to the welfare of our people, we are extremely happy having him as our leader in Borno,” Shettima said.

The vice president, who is the predecessor of Zulum as governor of Borno, said they had best of relationships with the governor.

“We have become the reference point in relationship management between a successor and predecessor in modern day Nigeria politics, ” the vice president said.

Mr Yusuf Inuwa, the Borno Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), also lauded the governor’s performance, particularly in area of workers welfare.

Inuwa noted that the approval of N2 billion for workers loan and 30 buses to ease transportation of workers and the payment of promotion benefits and increase of monthly allocation of fund to settle workers gratuity had positive impact on workers.

Inuwa said that the union tabled nine demands of which five were met by the governor.

“We presented and discussed one item after another to arrive at a solution.

“We sent about nine items as proposal and we are able to get five,” Inuwa said.

In Yobe, Gov. Mai Mala Buni was also commended for focusing on completion of ongoing projects and employment of 2,670 people comprising graduates, diploma and NCE holders within 100 days.

“All ongoing projects in the health, education, rural electrification and roads are being completed.

“New roads have been initiated. Gov Buni had in the last 100 days broken the 50 years old jinx by constructing the karasuwa-Galu and Gashua to Masaba roads.

“He provided food and other needs worth one billion Naira to internally displaced persons, people living with disabilities, orphans, widows and other vulnerable groups,” Mohammed Mamman, the Director-General, Media to the governor said.

Mamman also explained that within the period under review, Buni expanded the Contributory Healthcare Scheme coverage in the state for people in both formal and non formal sectors.

He said that the Yobe State Emergency Medical Ambulance Services Agency meant to provide emergency/first aid services to victims of road traffic and domestic accidents was also launched.

He said a Consummables Management Agency to monitor the quality and standard of medical consumables in the state was also established.

According to Mamman, fertiliser was distributed to farmers for the cropping season alongside trade tools machines and equipment provided to youths, women and other vulnerable groups for empowerment.

“We have seven million livestock vaccinated, procured and planted 10,000 seedlings, repaired roads washed away by flood among other proactive measures on flood mitigation, ” Mamman said.

The Yobe Chairman of NLC, Mukhtar Tarbutu, commended the governor for extending foodstuff palliatives to workers alongside the N10,000 monthly stipend to each worker.

Tarbutu, however, appealed to the Governor to increase monthly allocation for the payment of pension and the need to address stagnation in the civil service and reintroduced leave grant.

In Adamawa, the Chief of Staff to the Gov. Fintiri, Edga Amos, said the government had constituted a cabinet of carefully selected people with track records to help it continue to deliver in key sectors.

Amos said the administration had started paying workers N10,000 stipends and procured buses for subsidized transport to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.

Emanuel Fashe, the state NLC Chairman who confirmed the situation, said both workers and pensioners had started enjoying the N10,000 stipend. (NAN)

