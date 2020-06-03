10 vessels expected at Delta ports, says NPA

Share the news













The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 10 ships laden with fuel, bitumen and general cargo are being expected at the Delta ports.

The NPA made this known in its daily publication: ‘Shipping Position’, on Wednesday in Warri.

Some of the expected vessels include: Matrix S Ilu, MT Tornado, MT Halima, MT Viveka.

The publication stated that NPA had made declarations on two vessels.

“The two vessels are Matrix Pride and Matrix Asa, both laden with 15,000 metric tons of PMS each,” NPA said.

It added that four ships, laden with PMS (petrol), container and AGO (diesel) were being awaited at the anchorage.

“MT Walga and MT Ashabi, laden with PMS and AGO respectively, are being awaited at the Koko anchorage to discharge products.

“Similarly, MT Ayodeji, laden with AGO, is waiting at the Escravos to discharge, while RS Pioneer, conveying containers is waiting at the Koko Midstream for loading,” it stated.

The organisation added that six ships, laden with frozen fish, wheat, PMS, AGO and crude oil, were waiting at the Fairway Buoy. (NAN)

