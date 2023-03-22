10 th Senate presidency: Religious sentiment won’t fly – Sen Barau

By Haruna Salami

As the race for the next Senate presidency gradually gathers momentum, one of the front runners for

the exalted office, Barau Jibrin (Kano North) has declared that those trying religious and other

sentiments won’t fly.

Barau who spoke with journalists in Abuja Wednesday seized the opportunity to say “I want to tell you

that I want to seek to be President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In the next few days I want to start my campaign to be the President of the 10 th Senate by the grace of

God.

Barau apparently spoke against the backdrop of what Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, another aspirant to that

exalted office, who spoke against having a Muslim Senate President since the President-elect and the

Vice President -elect are both Muslims.

He said “the legislature is a distinct arm of government that doesn’t work on sentiments; it works on the

ability to do the job. It is the tradition all over the world. It is there in our rules, which is a product of the

constitution. Section 60 gives the latitude to the National to create means of regulating summoning,

recess of both chambers.

“That gives us the reason why we have our standing rules. It is clear in the Senate rules that aspiration or

election for the office of the Senate President shall be in accordance with ranking.

“Among those who aspire to that office as we speak, I have the highest ranking. So, it is constitutional.

Among those who have shown interest, I’m the most experienced. The issue is that of competence. You

need to be grounded in the procedure of legislation before you can be President of Senate. The rules

and regulations of how we do our activities here, you need to be knowledgeable, grounded in them.

That is the tradition all over the world.

“As we speak, I’m number one among those who have shown interest. So, do you now relegate

competence for other sentiments? We can’t do that. You will remember the time that the Senate

President, David Mark,was a Christian, the deputy was a Christian, Ike Ekweremadu and then the

Speaker, Patricia Ette was a Christian. That was because they were the highest ranking at that time. That

is the tradition.

“Do we now relegate competence to the background? It is not possible. And if we go to the other

sentiment, in 2015 when Buhari was declared president, he tried to give attention to the areas that

voted to him. He came from North West and the South West had the Vice President and Speaker and

North East, he wanted Ahmed Lawan to be President of Senate because he was the highest ranking

senator among those who wanted to Senate President that time. Later he took SGF to that area in order

to reward those who voted for him .

Here, if you are talking of sentiment, even North West deserves to be given Senate President because

we gave the president the highest votes and we want our president to go for a second term because we

saw what he did in Lagos. He transformed Lagos to become an economic Eldorado. We want him to

replicate that for the entire country. He was able to do that because he served two terms. We want to

give him more votes in 2027 than what we gave him in the just concluded election. You need to reward

performance, so religious sentiment won’t fly.