10 TH National Assembly: Before It Is Too Late

By Majeed Dahiru

The simmering tension in Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress over the composition of the

leadership of the next [10 th ] National Assembly, which is expected to be inaugurated in June 2023,

may have boiled over to the surface if the latest information from their governors’ forum is anything



to go by. A recent exclusive report by Premium Times newspapers revealed the contents of a memo

from the APC governors under the aegis of the Progressives Governors Forum to the President Elect,

Bola Tinubu, intimating him of their concerns and suggestions about the current tussle for leadership

positions by members of the party. While suggesting some workable zoning arrangements to give

every section of Nigeria a sense of inclusion in the incoming government, the governors expressed

concerns that if the president elect does not step in now and guide the leadership election process

of the 10 th assembly in this regard, it might be too late as aspirants may have gone too far to comply

with any resolution by the party leadership.

According to the APC governors, ‘’It is imperative that the President-elect and the Party wade into

this situation and announce an acceptable zoning formula as soon as possible. This is necessary to

prevent over investment by candidates, which leads to acrimony and bitterness. New senators-elect

and members-elect are being offered thousands of dollars’’. And as though to drive home the point

of over investment by prospective aspirants for various leadership positions of the incoming national

assembly, the governors added, ‘’Indeed, it is being rumoured that one aspirant the Senate

Presidency and another for the Speakership are willing to offer as much as $ 500,000 to $ 1,000,000

per vote. Opposition party members of the National Assembly are being courted with the likelihood

of the 2015 scenario presenting itself if care is not taken’’.

On the important matter of ensuring a regional and religious balance in the government at centre,

the APC governors are not oblivious of the polarisation of the polity that was brought about by their

party’s Muslim/Muslim presidential candidacy, which almost cost it the 2023 election. And to

ameliorate this situation, the APC governors are suggesting that the Senate Presidency be zoned to

either the south east or south south geo-political zones with the aim of producing a southern

Christian senate President to balance the Muslim/Muslim presidency of Nigeria, while the

speakership position should be zoned to the North West geo-political zone.

Considering the realities of the times in Nigeria, the concerns expressed by the powerful governors

of the ruling APC are as valid as their suggestions are pragmatic. After eight years in power when it

displaced the former ruling People’s Democratic Party from the centre in 2015,the ruling APC

managed to retain presidential power in a tightly contested election with the narrowest margin of

win since the 4 th Republic. With about 8.7 million votes, the APC managed to only secure a little

above a third of the total vote cast of about 24 million and majority votes in just 12 out of 36 states

of the federation and the FCT [Abuja]. And whereas, the APC won a majority of the seats in the

upper [Senate] with 60 out of the 109 and lower [House of Representatives] 179 out of 360

chambers of the National Assembly, it is clear that the party do not have a firm control of the

legislature. Whilst the APC conventionally has the first right of refusal in the election of the National

Assembly leadership, the significant number of newly elected opposition federal legislators leaves

the ruling party vulnerable to external interference in its choice of candidates.

This is because, the leadership of the National Assembly, though conventionally reserved for the

majority party is not always its exclusive preserve as the law prescribes an open contest on the floor

of each of the chambers with law makers voting freely their choices as presiding officers [Senate

President and Speaker]. And with the presence of a significant minority of legislators in the National

Assembly, it becomes imperative for the leadership of the ruling APC to put its house in order so as

to prevent dissenters from within its ranks from getting elected as presiding officers with the

support of opposition elements.

Before it is too late, the president-elect must step forward and take leadership of the process of

building a consensus within the rank and file of his party over contentious issues of zoning and other

matters arising. In this regard, the APC may consider adopting the PDP zoning arrangement of 1999-

2007 as post 2023 Nigeria seems to be a replay of the first 8 years of the 4 th Republic. As it was with

the PDP in 1999, so it is that APC president is from the south west, vice president from the north

east and current party chairman from north central. With these three positions already in place, the

APC like the PDP may consider zoning the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives to

the North West, Senate Presidency to the south east and Secretary to the Government of the

Federation to the south south.

However, beyond the internal dynamics of consensus building within the APC to reach an acceptable

resolution, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the president-elect and leader of the ruling party will have

to reach out to the presidential candidates and leaders of the opposition parties and communicate

the position of his party. In seeking for their support, the president-elect will have to make

assurances and guarantees that the choice of the ruling party for the leadership position is borne out

of his desire to secure a legislative mandate for his executive decisions in line with his manifesto but

not a attempt to foist a rubber stamp legislature on Nigerians. This kind of consultations, which is in

line with global best parliamentary practices, will have to be extended to leading members of the

opposition legislators and minority caucuses in order to firm up support for the choice of the APC for

the leadership positions in the National Assembly.

Failure to achieve this orderly emergence of the leadership of the National Assembly may alter the

zoning arrangements of the party and exclude certain sections of the country; a situation that may

aggravate the already deeply polarised country in urgent need of healing and reconciliation through

fairness, equity, justice and inclusion. And this will not be in the interest of the incoming government

given the fact that while Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu won the 2023 presidential election his party

the APC lost Nigeria as more Nigerians voted against the ruling party than for it.