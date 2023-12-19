10 Takeaways from Dele Alake’s Exclusive Interview on AIT

The Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake had an exclusive interview with the African Independent Television (AIT’s) Nancy Nnaji on “Money Line” show.

From the interview aired on Monday, 18th December, 2023, are the following major takeaways:

One: Local and international attention redirected to Nigeria’s solid minerals. This has created a surge of renewed interest in the mining sector that has attracted global big players.

Two: 1,633 mining licenses revoked due default in annual service fees. Processes on-going to sanction other categories of defaulters.

Three: The federal government is committed to plugging loopholes exploited by illegal miners to cart away our mineral resources.

Four: An ultimatum to illegal artisanal miners to form themselves into cooperatives to formalize their operations has yielded tremendous results. Over 50 cooperatives have been formed since the announcement.

Five: Prospective mining operators with no plans for local value addition like processing the minerals into finished products will no longer be licensed.

Six: Security architecture is being rejigged with a huge infusion of technology to secure the mining environment. This will include the creation of specialized Mines Police.

Seven: Inter-agency collaboration with service chiefs, National Security Adviser (NSA) to the President and Defence Ministers to culminate in new security outfit for mining sector.

Eight: No state has the power to make policy pronouncement on solid minerals as it is under the exclusive list. Whoever veers off is making an infraction on the constitution.

Nine: Community Development Agreement (CDA) has been revised to ensure an enabling environment for mining operators. This will foster seamless operations that will maximize beneficiation to host communities.

Ten: Government is prioritizing the exploration and exploitation of seven minerals and lithium based on vast global demand. The seven includes gold, Baryte, iron ore, lead/ zinc, coal, limestone, and bitumen.

Alake has taken bold steps since his assumption of office as Minister.He has made the Ministry more visible with assurances that it will contribute more to the economy, going forward.

