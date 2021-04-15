10 % of Kaduna residents abuse drugs – Official

April 15, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Joseph Maigari, Director-General, Kaduna State Bureau for Substance Abuse, Prevention and Treatment (KADBUSA), says about 10 per cent of state’s residents engage in abuse.

Maigari made disclosure on Thursday when he led other management staff of bureau on a courtesy to palace of Agwatyap in Atak-Njei, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of state.

He said the percentage was sequel to a recent survey conducted by the agency, noting that the survey showed a prevalence rate of 14.4 per cent in Nigeria.

The director-general noted that the state government was concerned about the high rate of addiction, hence the aggressive sensitisation on the dangers of abuse, especially the grassroots.

He commended the Atyap Chiefdom for the it had put in place to curtail the consumption of hard drugs in the area.

Maigari pledged the collaboration of the bureau with the chiefdom through the various committees set up the district, ward and village levels, in taking the sensitisation to every nook and cranny.

He announced the state government’s plan to rehabilitate and establish new rehabilitation centres in each of the three senatorial zones.

Responding, the Agwatyap III, Sir Dominic Yahaya, said the traditional had already sounded a note of warning to those selling and consuming illicit drugs in the chiefdom to desist from it face the full wrath of the law.

He commended the state government for establishing KADBUSA, considering the dangers the menace of abuse posed to the society.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agency’s team thereafter proceeded to Zango Market, where it sensitised the on the need to join hands with government to fight the drug abuse. (NAN)

Tags: , ,