10 men in court for allegedly constituting public nuisance

The Police on Thursday arraigned 10 accused persons in a Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly constituting public nuisance.

The accused are: Sagiru Musa, Eberechukwu Iheme, Jibriu Yahaya, Termisu Musa, Umar Hassan, Taurus Yahaya, Reuben Daniel, Awal Idris, Yahaya Ibrahim and Umar Solomon, all of Gwagwalada, FCT.

The Prosecutor, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the defendants were arrested on June 15 and 16 when a team of police patrol led by ASP Emmanuel Gabriel of Gwagwalada division, conducted a raid on various black spots in Gwagwalada.

He said the defendants were arrested from the spots where criminals usually gathered to plan their criminal activities.

Yakubu said during police investigations, the defendants could not give satisfactory account of themselves.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provision of Section 183 of the Penal Code.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N200, 000 each with two reasonable sureties each in like sum.

Ibrahim ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and that one of the sureties must be a parent or guardian to the defendants residing within the locality of the court.

The magistrate said the sureties must swear to an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendants jumped bail.

He also ordered that the defendants and the sureties must provide valid means of identification and a print out of their Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Ibrahim said each of the sureties must raise a cheque or a cash deposit of N50,000 to the court and ordered that all the defendants must undertake to be law abiding at all times.

He adjourned the case until June 30 for hearing. (NAN)