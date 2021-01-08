10 Lebanese doctors die from COVID-19, 15 in ICU, 200 in quarantine – official

Abou Charaf, Head of Lebanese Order of Physicians, on Friday said that ten Lebanese doctors died from COVID-19, 15 are at the Intensive Care Unit and 200 are in quarantine, Elnashra news website reported.

“Citizens must deal with the virus in a very serious manner in a bid to maintain operations in the health sector and prevent its collapse,’’ Charaf said.

Lebanese Order of Physicians is the largest medical organisation and physician group in the country.