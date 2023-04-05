10 lawmakers will return to 7th Nasarawa  State Assembly

By Awayi Kuje

10 lawmakers out of the 24 will return to the seventh Nasarawa State House of Assembly that will be inaugurated in June, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A survey by NAN revealed that 14 who are first time lawmakers received their certificates of return on March 29, from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lafia.

The 10 lawmakers are: the Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi (APC- Umaisha/Ugya), Deputy Speaker, Nehemiah Dandaura (APC-Akwanga North), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East), Danladi Jatau (APC- Kokona West).

Others are Ibrahim Nana (APC-Keffi West), Muhammad Omadefu (APC-Keana), Suleiman Yakubu (APC- Awe South), Abel Bala (PDP-Nassarawa Eggon West), Ibrahim Akwe (PDP-Obi 1) and Luka Zhekaba (PDP-Obi 2).

NAN also reports that the ruling APC has 11 members, PDP, 8, SDP three and NNPP, two.(NAN)