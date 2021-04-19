10 in Police net over alleged rival cult clash in Ekiti

April 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Police confirmed the arrest of 1o  suspects complicity in a rival cult clash in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti.

ASP Sunday Abutu, the Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, said the clash occurred on Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday.

‘I can confirm to you that 10 suspects been arrested in connection with the bloody cult clash. The clash was caused rivalry and show of strength,” he said.

The police spokesperson also confirmed that six persons lost in the clash, adding that corpses been deposited in the morgue.

“We have begun serious there combined forces of the of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Amotekun Corps and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Those arrested are in our custody and the time we conclude our investigations, they will be to court accordingly.”

NAN reports that the police have deployed more officers and had also increased on the town by conducting and search on vehicles and individuals coming in and of the town. (NAN)

Tags: , ,