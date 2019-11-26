10 FUTA students undergo internship in Spain

Ten students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), are currently at the University of Jaen, Spain for an intensive internship programme as the University firms up its internationalization drive.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of the University, Adegbenro Adebanjo on Tuesday said the 5- month programme is under the aegis of the European Union’s ERASMUS scholarship scheme that runs from September, 2019 to January, 2020.

“The scholarship opportunity is borne out of the on-going 2019/2020 ERASMUS joint project between FUTA with Prof. Matthew Banji Oyun of the School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology as the FUTA Coordinator and Sebastian Bruque, Vice-President for Internationalization, as the University of Jaen, Ujaen Spain Coordinator.

The benefiting FUTA students, who were selected based on their excellent Cumulative Grade Point Average and are top scholars are:

Faniyi Oluwalonimi Grace l, (400 level, Biology); Jayeola Itunuoluwa Janet (400 level, Biology); Omotosho Toba Alao (400 level, Biology); Kolawole Yetunde Florence (400 level, Biology) and Agbaje Tijesunimi Olusola (400 level, Forestry).

Others are Oladele Feyisara Toyin (400 level, Forestry); Oguns Oluwadamilola Sandra (400 level, Forestry); Mogaji Omokeye Mojisola (400 level, Forestry); Oyun Justina Folashade (graduate student, Microbiology); and Adebisi Olabisi Omowumi (graduate student, Microbiology).

“The Erasmus Cooperation project enables mobilities (Exchange) for learners and staff of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) from Eramus programme countries.

“The aim of the learning mobilities is to promote acquisition of language skills; promote learning; strengthen the knowledge of staff and students; enrich cultural and professional level of participating students and staff which will ultimately lead to development of multidisciplinary skills,” Adebanjo further stated.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, described the International Industrial Attachment of the students as another fruit of FUTA’s collaboration with leading Universities and organizations around the world.

He said, “it is a deliberate strategy to position the University and its products for global competitiveness.”