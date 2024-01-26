Friday, January 26, 2024
10 escape death as private jet overshoots runway at Ibadan airport

Danlami Nmodu
By Danlami Nmodu
By Suleiman Shehu
No fewer than 10 persons, on Friday, escaped death as a private jet from Abuja the overshot the runway while landing at Ibadan Airport.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the private jet, with 10 persons onboard, skidded off the runway around 11.00 a.m. at the airport.


NAN gathered that the jet, with Registration Number: N580KR, missed the runway into the nearby bush.
A Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the incident to a NAN correspondent.


The official said that the private jet landed safely but skidded off the runway while landing at the airport.


The official said that firefighters and rescue officials from FAAN were immediately deployed to the scene of the incident, adding that everything had been brought under control.


“No casualty was recorded from the incident,” the official said.


NAN recalls that the private jet conveying the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu from Abuja to Ibadan also crash-landed at the same airport in November 2023. (NAN)

