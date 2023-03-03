10 die as explosion hits Shell pipeline in Rivers

By Nathan Nwakamma

No fewer than 10 persons died on Friday following an explosion at the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Rumuekpe, Rivers.

Police Spokesman in Rivers, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident in a statement to newsmen, said that rescue efforts were underway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the TNP, operated by Shell, evacuates crude from its oil fields to the Bonny Crude Oil Export Terminal.

Also confirming the incident, a Shell Spokesman, Michael Adande, said in a statement on Friday that the fire incident occurred at the Rumuekpe-Nkpoku trunk line in Rivers State.

He said that Shell’s technical teams were already working with relevant government agencies to put out the fire.

Adande said that a thorough investigation would be undertaken to ascertain the cause of the incident.(NAN)