Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election Project10-day-old abandoned baby in police custody – PPRO
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

10-day-old abandoned baby in police custody – PPRO

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
42

 A 10-day-old abandoned baby recovered by a good Nigerian has been handed over to the police, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has said.

Hundeyin, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said that the baby was discovered on Wednesday at about 10.30 p.m. behind the window of a house, at Akindiya Street, Agege area of Lagos.

He said that a good Nigerian brought the baby to Pen Cinema Police Division, Agege, on Thursday at about 10.00 a.m.

“The baby has been taken to Juvenile/Woman Centre, Alakara, in Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos, onward transfer to orphanage home, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Investigation is ongoing on how to track the mother of the child,” he said. (NAN)

By Moses Omorogieva

Previous article
FG to set up committee on drop in power supply-Minister.
Next article
Local bakers protest over high cost of flour in Kano
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_imgspot_imgspot_img
- Advertisment -
[wpadcenter_ad id=393785 align='none']

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.