10 corps members win N3.7m Access bank’s start-up funds in Abia –official

November 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 Ten members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), 2021, Batch C Stream 1 Orientation Course, in Abia, have won N3,750, 000 as business start-up fund.

Mr Omaka Nnachi, Public Relations Officer of NYSC, Abia, in a statement on Monday, in Umuahia, said corps members won funds in an ‘Accesspreneur – All4One’ scheme.

He said programme was sponsored by Access Bank Nigeria Plc, as part of its corporate social responsibility.

According to statement, fund aimed at empowering corps members with good bankable business proposals, by providing them start-up capitals and mentorship, to help scale up their businesses.

Nnachi said 30 selected corps members, who submitted their business proposals, were given opportunity to pitch their written business proposals to a team of business experts, following a template, during one-week programme.

He stated that 10 were selected to in grand finale in which five of them were given opportunity to orally and defend their business ideas before a three-man panel of judges.

He stated that Annabel Oghomwen won star prize of N1million, first runner-up, Sara Sokoye got N700, 000 while second runner-up Felicia Ige went home with N400,000.

Also, Emmanuel Okpadi  and Gideon Adekunle won N250,000 and N150,000 respectively, while consolation prizes of N100,000 each was given to five other participants

Nnachi stated that during programme, bank feted corps members, and also featured a raffle draw, that saw 10 other corps members winning N75, 000 each.

Earlier, Mr Denis Jingi, State coordinator, NYSC Abia, in his opening remarks at the grand finale, thanked the bank for partnering with the scheme in her efforts at making the corps members entrepreneurs and job creators.

He recalled that Access Bank had in the past built skills acquisition centres for the NYSC in some states.

In his address, Mr Charles Oguibe, the Regional Director, South-East, Access Bank, said that the  initiative was organised to encourage and reward corps members who wished to be young entrepreneurs.

He said the bank, with her sustainability ethos, was committed to improving the lives of the people and supporting the growth and development of her host communities. (NAN) 

