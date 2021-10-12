1-year-old baby burnt to death in Calabar

October 12, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 A one year old baby has been burnt death Calabar as a result of candle fire a thatched house.

The incident happened at Eta Agbor area of Calabar Municipality on Oct. 9.

When the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) visited the area, it was observed that the thatched house was completely burnt down.

Mother of the child, Ms Glory Etim-Akpan, 19, told NAN that her child was sick, and so she went out a pharmacy the area buy drugs and pampers for her.

Etim-Akpan said she left the child, a baby girl, Kate Dickson, at home sleeping, while the candle was burning.

“My baby was having cough and catarrh, so I went out buy drugs for her and pampers. Before leaving the house, I lighted a candle on top of a metal plate the room.

“I didnt even get the pharmacy when I received a call that our house was on fire. It was not up to minutes that I left the house.

“Neighbours around heard my baby crying, but they couldn’t intervene. When I came back, we broke the door and I found out that my baby was already burnt death.

“Also, I lost all my properties including my certificates. The fire burnt down my apartment completely,” she lamented.

Etim-Akpan said that her life has been shattered because she has no where stay, no food eat and no clothes wear.

She appealed well meaning Nigerians come her aid financial and material support. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,