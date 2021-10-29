1 shot as gunmen attempt to abduct teachers in Kwara

Nigeria and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says one person sustained bullet wound, as attempted to kidnap two teachers Osi in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

Afolabi said that the gunmen, suspected to be kidnappers, had, on Oct. 28, shot a woman while attempting to kidnap two in Osi-Ekiti.

He said that two female of Ikerin School in the town were on their way home after school hours when they were double-crossed by the gunmen.

“It was around 4:30 pm. on Oct. 28 when our operatives Araromi, Opin-Ekiti Divisonal Office, got a distressed call about a failed kidnap attempt.

“NSCDC officers, with local hunters, met the scene of the incident, but the had disappeared.

“One of the two women they wanted to abduct sustained minor bullet wounds but she is currently responding to treatment a hospital.

“Officers of NSCDC have joined forces with the tactical team of Operation Harmony and the local hunters to search miscreants,” he said. (NAN)

