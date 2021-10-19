1 person dies in Youth-Ebubeagu shootout in Ebonyi community

The Ebonyi Government has said that only one person died in a shootout between Ebubeagu Security outfit and some youth in Amasiri community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some media reported that no fewer than four youths died from the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The Consultant to the State Government on Security, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha told NAN on Tuesday in Abakaliki that the only casualty was one youth and not four.

Okoro-Emegha explained that the incident was as a result of disagreement between the the community and Lebanese-owned Quarry Company, Conrock over revenue.

“The Ebubeagu went to the community over the matter, on sighting them, the youth began to shoot. In the process, a youth was shot.

“It happened that the youths have stopped the quarry from operating. Even the Council Chairman in the area went there to beg but they refused all her pleadings.

“On that day, when the Ebubeagu went there, the youths opened fire on them and one person was shot. After the person was shot, he was taken to the hospital and he was confirmed dead.

“Right now, over 15 person in connection to the incident in the community have been arrested and they are all in police custody,” he stated.

Also reacting to the development, Mrs Loveth Odah, Police Public Relation Office, Ebonyi Command said she would give the full detail of the incident.

She pledged to contact the DPO in the area. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...