1 person dies in accident — FRSC

By Aminu Garko

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed one person dead on Friday in an accident at Tatabu village in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger.

Niger Sector Commander Kumar Tsukwam told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday that the accident occurred at about 9:30 a.m.

Tsukwam said the accident involved a Toyota bus marked DKA 41 ZY, explaining that “two people were involved in the accident in which one person died and one person unhurt.

“The body of the dead was taken to taken to Mokwa General Hospital and vehicle involved handed over to the police in Mokwa for further investigation”.

The sector commander blamed the accident on speeding and advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid accidents.

Tsukwam said that the command would continue to monitor road users for safer roads in the state.(NAN)

