1 killed as Police repel attack by gunmen in Ebonyi community

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed that gunmen attacked a construction company in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki that the incident happened on Friday.

“One of the hoodlums was killed, while others escaped with bullet injuries during the gun duel. A police officer was injured and in critical condition at a hospital.

“The hoodlum came on a motorcycle to the construction site in Ikwo community and started shooting sporadically in an attempt to kidnap a site supervisor, Mr Derry Gee, who is 34 years old.

“Thank God, the mobile police officers attached to the company were able to repel the attack.

“The wounded police officer was hit by bullet on his leg. Unfortunately and regretably, an eight-year-old baby around the area was fatally wounded.

“The command is massively investigating the matter. The state CID is already on top of the matter and possibly the hoodlums will be arrested,” she said. (NAN)

