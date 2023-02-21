1 injured as explosion rocks gas plant in Delta – PPRO

By Edeki Igafe

The Police Command in Delta on Tuesday said one person was injured in a fire explosion that rocked NELMIC Gas Plant in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a phone conversation in Warri, however, said that no casualty was recorded in the explosion.

“It is confirmed, no casualty and only one person was injured in the fire incident,” Edafe said.

Earlier, there were misleading information, particularly in the social media that several persons lost their lives in the inferno.

Witnesses said that the incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. on Monday, adding that the cause of the explosion had not been ascertained.

The source explained that the explosion started with a thunderous sound followed by a thick flame which consequently razed the plant.

“The fire also spread fast to the

neighbouring residential buildings before the intervention of operatives from the fire service.

“However, no death was recorded,” the source concluded.

NAN reports that security personnel were at the scene on Tuesday morning to cordon the place and prevent hoodlums from looting and perpetrating other crimes in the area. (NAN)(