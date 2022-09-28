1 Division Nigerian army organises pilot physical efficiency test in Kaduna

By Mohammed Tijjani

The 1 Division, Nigerian Army Physical Training Department, on Tuesday organized a two days Pilot Clinic on Physical Efficiency Test.



The Ñews Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that its theme is “Revamping Army Physical Training and Fitness to Address Combat Readiness in the 21st Century” as an After-Action-Review of the Second Physical Efficiency Test for year 2022.



The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, said the clinic was aimed at assessing the overall performance of the just concluded Second Annual Physical Efficiency Test.



The GOC was represented by the Division’s Training Officer, Brig.-Gen. Bede Amakor .

He said the clinic was aimed at standardising the initiatives and innovations geared towards a better efficiency and effectiveness in relation to physical fitness.



Lagbaja also ommended the initiative of the Acting Assistant Director 1 Division Physical Training for organising the clinic.

Earlier, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Physical Training 1 Division, Maj. Timipre Okou, stated that the pilot clinic would among other intent, assist in counseling personnel on dangerous practice of drastic weight-loss or gain, which limited effective body function.



Okou said it was hindering physical and cognitive performance for combat readiness.



He added that personnel could make frantic efforts to remain very active while in service.



NAN reports that highlights of the event was the inauguration of the Stallion Sports and Exercise Performance Laboratory at the Division’s Headquarters, as well as lectures and paper presentations .(NAN).

