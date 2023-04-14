1 Division Garrison wins Army competition

By Rita Iliya

The 1 Division Garrison Kaduna on Friday won the 2023 Inter-Brigade Corporal and Below competition of the Nigerian Army.

The competition was held at 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna in Niger.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Garrison garnered 540 points to beat 3 Brigade Kano which came second with 460 points and 31 Artillery Brigade Minna, with 420 points.

Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, General Officer Commanding 1 Division (GOC), Nigerian Army, said at the closing ceremony, that the competition was part of the training schedule of the personnel.

He said that it was organised to re-equip the personnel to effectively perform their duties.

Lagbaja, who was represented by Brig.-Gen. Bede Amakor, the Division Training Officer, said that the competition would enhance the physical and mental fitness of the personnel.

This, he said, was necessary in building their professional efficiency and operational effectiveness.

“You must take the experiences you have gathered seriously, if we must continue to win the war against terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, banditry and other security crimes in the 1 Division area of responsibility,” he said.

The GOC commanded the personnel for conducting themselves professionally during the competition.

He expressed optimism that with their physical fitness and proficiency in weapon handling and combat, they would discharge their duties more diligently.

In his remarks, Brig.-Gen. Hamidu Bobbo, Commander 31 Artillery Brigade, said the competition was also to improve the leadership capabilities of the junior officers.

He said it was targeted at enhancing their shooting and weapon handling skills, as well as initiatives in carrying out assigned missions as a professional combat team.

Bobbo commended the Chief of Army Staff for approving and providing resources for the competition.

NAN reports that the competition featured drill, obstacle crossing, map reading, arms handling, combat run and swimming, as well as as physical fitness. (NAN)