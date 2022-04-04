1 Div intensifying training to enhance personnel capacity – GOC

The Nigerian Army, 1 Div, Kaduna, says it has intensified training of its personnel to enhance their capacity and boost operations of the Division.

The General Officer Commanding the Division ,Maj-Gen Kabir Mukhtar stated this in Kaduna on Monday at the meeting of the Division’s Operations Planning Cadre for year 2022.

The General Officer Commanding was represented by Commander, 51 Signals, Brig-Gen, Adeleke Ayannuga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the training is “Capacity Building towards Combat Effectiness in a Joint Environment”.

Muhktar said the Planning Cadre brought together, participants of the ranks of Warrant Officer to Colonels in the Division’s area of responsibility.

According to him, the meeting of the cadre is meant to refresh the soldiers on various aspects of operations planning process in order to enhance their skills and improve their capacity.

“As we are all aware, warfare is becoming increasingly complex due to changes in the nature of threats and advancement in technology.

“In view of this, armies’ world over continually engaged in training and capacity building to enable them surmount emerging security challenges.

“The Nigerian Army equally recognises these changes and therefore seeks to develop capacity through realistic training that will enhance its operations.

“In addition, 1 Div’s experiences in Birnin Gwari, Falgore, Kagara and other forests, as well as our experiences in other areas of operation in the Division’s area of responsibility, have helped draw useful lessons, thereby identifying gaps in the conduct of our operations,” he said.

He explained that the meeting of the Planning Cadre for this year is expected to explore ways of building on existing efforts by the Division to meet its operational needs .

He urged participants to have an open mind in order to derive maximum benefits from the meeting. (NAN)

