 1 Div. Garrison wins Army Inter-brigade competition

The Nigerian Army 1 Division Inter-brigade Proficiency competition has ended in Kaduna with 1 Division Garrison emerging as the winner with 590 points.

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Nigerian Army 1 Division Inter-brigade Proficiency competition has ended in Kaduna with 1 Division Garrison emerging as the winner with 590 points.

Also, 31 Brigade Minna emerged second with 530 points and 3 Brigade Kano came third with 500 points.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 54 officers participated in the competition that featured weapon handling, combat swimming, range classification, map orientation, point to point map reading exercise physical fitness and obstacles crossing.

NAN also reports that the 54 officers were drawn from 1 Division Garrison Kaduna, 3 Brigade Kano and 31 Artillery Brigade Minna .

Declaring the competition closed, GOC, 1 Division, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso, said the competition was to key into the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff of having a well trained, combat ready personnel that can be deployed for the attainment of assigned tasks.

Saraso pointed out that it was also to build the combat efficiency, stamina, endurance and enhance the team spirit of officers in the field.

The GOC, who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the competition, said that all the set objectives of the competition have been achieved.

He charged the overall winners to be magnanimous in victory, advising those that emerged second and third, respectively, to take it as a challenge by reviewing their performances, and make amends where necessary in future competitions.

Saraso appreciated the Chief of Army Staff for his moral support and guidance, as well as making resources available for the success of the competition.

He equally commended the Commander 1 Division Garrison and officials for their untiring efforts to see to the successful hosting of the event.Also the Chief of Staff , 1 Division Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. David Nwakonobi, commended the effort of the organisers of the competition.

Nwakonobi said over the past four days of the competition the participants have competed fiercely and represented their formations as well as giving a good account of themselves .

He appreciated the GOC for the opportunity and resources given to host the important competition.(NAN)