The Police in Bayelsa, on Tuesday, confirmed the death of a suspected cultist during a clash by two rival cult groups in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the clash left many injured, as matchetes, knives, axes and other dangerous weapons were freely used.

Spokesman for the police in Bayelsa, Asinim Butswat, a Superintendent of Police, told NAN that one person was killed during the clash in Obele area of the state capital.

Butswat said that the corpse of the person had been recovered and deposited at a morgue.

“The clash took place in Down Yenagoa. It was a rival cult clash that claimed the life of one person.

“We cannot establish the cult groups that were involved until after arrests might have been made, as investigation is ongoing,” he said.

A resident of Obele, who preferred anonymity, told NAN that some suspected cult members assembled from within Yenagoa metropolis in large numbers and headed for Obele, where the bloody clash occurred.

The resident said that during the clash, an unidentified man was killed, while some others were injured.

He added that on their way to the ‘unholy assembly’ at Obele, the hoodlums, who were armed with dangerous weapons, shut down business activities at Amarata and other adjoining areas.

“Their indiscriminate shootings caused anxiety amongst residents who ran for their lives, while business outfits were compelled to close shops.

“After they had succeeded in creating panic in Amarata area, the hoodlums, who operated with impunity, left the area and stormed Obele where they killed a resident and injured other persons,” the resident further explained. (NAN)

