One person died, several other injured goods perished in an accident along the Ilorin-Bode Saadu highway in Kwara on Monday.

Mr Hakeem Adekunle, Head of Media and Publicity of the State Fire Service, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Adekunle said that four trailers and a petrol tanker were involved in the accident.

According to him, the accident occurred when one of the trailers collided with the petrol tanker travelling in the opposite direction while trying to overtake another trailer.

He said the tanker burst into flames from the impact, consuming the whole goods being conveyed by the trailers.

The officer said that firefighters fought hard to rescue the passengers, adding on a sad note that one person died, with many others sustaining injuries.

Adekunle listed some of the goods burnt to include tyres, wheat, fertilisers, animal feeds and other assorted food items. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

