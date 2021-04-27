1 dies, many injured in road crash in Kwara

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 One person died, other injured goods perished in an accident along the Ilorin-Bode Saadu highway in Kwara on .

Mr Hakeem Adekunle, Head of Media and Publicity of the State Service, disclosed this the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Adekunle said that four trailers and a petrol tanker were involved in the accident.

According him, the accident occurred when one of the trailers collided with the petrol tanker travelling in the opposite direction while trying overtake another trailer.

He said the tanker burst into flames the impact, consuming the whole goods being conveyed by the trailers.

The officer said that firefighters fought hard rescue the , adding on a sad that one person died, with others sustaining injuries.

Adekunle listed some of the goods burnt to include tyres, wheat, fertilisers, animal feeds and other assorted . (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,