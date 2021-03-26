One person died while two others sustained injuries in an accident that occurred at Iyana-Iyesi on Ota/Idi-Iroko road in Ogun on Friday.

Mr Ajibade Adekunle, the Area Commander of TRACE in Sango-Ota, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident occurred at about 8.45 a.m.

Adekunle said that the accident involved an Iveco truck, a Toyota Camry car and one tricycle.

He gave the registration number of the truck as GBE 26 ZC; that of the Camry – KJA 411 FZ and the tricycle – LND 140 GL.

According to him, dangerous driving by the truck driver caused the accident, leading to the death of the Camry car driver.

“The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital morgue, Ogun,’’ he said.

He said that two other persons involved in the accident came out unhurt.

Adekunle commiserated with the family of the victim and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

He advised motorists to always exercise patience on the highways and refrain from reckless driving that could lead to unnecessary loss of lives and property. (NAN)

