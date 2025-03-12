1 dead, 4 injured at Lagos gas tanker explosion

A gas tanker explosion at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, has claimed the life of one person with four others sustaining injury, while 14 vehicles were destroyed.

By Fabian Ekeruche

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Lagos Territorial Office, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday night.

Farinloye added that the explosion, which occurred around 2030hrs at Otedola Bridge, Lagos, affected one commercial storey building and damaged four shops.

According to him, the incident occurred when a fully loaded gas tanker fell while trying to access the express way from Otedola Estate road.

He listed emergency responders at the scene to include, NEMA, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the fire service, the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps. (NAN)