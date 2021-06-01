1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps a driver died and two persons sustained injuries in a lone accident on the -Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

Mr Olusola Ojuoro, Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria () that the incident happened at about 6.03 a.m.

Ojuoro explained that the accident occurred when the driver of a car marked KMR508XA going lost control due punctured tyre and it ran into the bush.

“The body of the had been taken Idera Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Ojuoro noted that the crash have been averted if the driver was not speeding and he cautioned motorists against speeding.()

