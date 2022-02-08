1 dead, 1 rescued in gas explosion in Kano

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed that one person died in a gas explosion that occurred in Ijarawa Village in Bichi Local Government Area of the state.

One other person survived the incident.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the fire service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Monday in Kano.

He said the incident occurred in the morning of Feb. 8.

“We received a distress call from Inspector Daiyabu Tukur at 07:46 a.m. that a vehicle conveying cooking gas cylinders fell on the road and one of the cylinders exploded.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent our team to the scene at about 8:00 a.m. to rescue the victims,” the statement said.

He said the J5 commercial vehicle, with number plate FB 52 LAD, was heading to Katsina from Kano and was conveying cooking gas cylinders.

Abdullahi said the accident involved two people, Maikano Muhammad, 45, who died and while Abdullahi Usman, 40, was rescued alive.

“All victims were handed over to Usman Usman of Bichi Police Outpost.

“The cause of incident is under investigation,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer called on drivers conveying volatile substances to be more careful in packaging and to drive with care to avert fatal road accidents. (NAN)

