1, 070 promoted policemen in Sokoto wear new ranks –PRO

No fewer than 1070 newly promoted policemen in Sokoto state were on Tuesday decorated with their new ranks by Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, a statement by ASP Muhammad Sadiq, the command’s public relations officer said.

Sadiq said that those promoted comprised 566 Sergeants promoted to the rank of Inspectors, 313 Corporals promoted to the rank of Sergeants, and 195 Constables promoted to the rank of Corporals.

“The event trails the recent promotion of 82,779 personnel of the Nigeria Police Force by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Adamu.

“The Commissioner of Police, on behalf of the IGP, congratulates those promoted and urged them to effectively utilize their elevation,” he said.