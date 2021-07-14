1, 040 marriages conducted in 6 months – AMAC

July 14, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



No fewer than 1,040 marriages have been conducted at the Municipal Area Council (AMAC) registry in the first half of 2021

.

Mr Akinwumi Akintayo, Marriage Registrar, AMAC, disclosed this in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) , in .

Akintayo also said that in the same period, seven marriages at the ”edges of collapse”  were settled and reunited.

”Reconciling families  is a great success on the part of the area council. We will continue preach peace among families.

“Out of 10 cases, we received this year, we were able settle seven families and they have been reunited.

“We are still working on the remaining three pending cases, though they are still work in progress, I believe they will also reunited,” he said.

He, however, called on couples patient and tolerant each reduce the high rate of divorce in the .

He also advised intending couples to look out for certain criteria they want from spouses before deciding to get married.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,