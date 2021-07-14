1, 040 marriages conducted in 6 months – AMAC

No fewer than 1,040 marriages have been conducted at the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) registry in the first half of 2021

.

Mr Akinwumi Akintayo, Chief Marriage Registrar, AMAC, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Akintayo also said that in the same period, seven marriages at the ”edges of collapse” were settled and reunited.

”Reconciling families is a great success on the part of the area council. We will continue to preach peace among families.

“Out of 10 cases, we received this year, we were able to settle seven families and they have been reunited.

“We are still working on the remaining three pending cases, though they are still work in progress, I believe they will also be reunited,” he said.

He, however, called on couples to be patient and tolerant with each other to reduce the high rate of divorce in the country.

He also advised intending couples to look out for certain criteria they want from their spouses before deciding to get married.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...