1, 000 delegates expected at APC state congress in Kwara

About 1, 000 delegates are expected at the Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC) state congress on Saturday.

Mr Samuel Isa, APC Organising Secretary in the state told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday that the congress would hold at the party’s secretariat.

Isa said the delegates were drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the delegates will elect state officers of the party who will pilot the affairs of the APC in the state for another four years.

NAN reports that 36 officers will be elected at the congress.

They include the chairman, secretary, publicity secretary, organising secretary, financial secretary and legal adviser.

Others are woman leader, youth leader, assistant secretary, senatorial chairmen and ex-officio members.

Isa appealed to delegates to conduct themselves peacefully and orderly to ensure successful conduct of the congress.

He said that credible people would be elected to pilot the affairs of the party and ensure its success at the 2023 general elections.

NAN reports that Kwara APC had earlier conducted ward and local government congresses where executives were elected through consensus arrangement. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...