￼Court Sends Three Internet Fraudsters to Prison in Benin￼

Three Internet fraudsters, Daniel Ogbemudia Isaiah, Aisosa Enobahkre and Omokaro Augustine Israel were on Tuesday April 5, 2022, convicted and sentenced to prison by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba of Edo State High Court sitting in Benin City.

The trio were arraigned by the Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on one count charge of personation and obtaining by false pretence. For instance, one of the defendants Isaiah presented himself as Henrick Kronberg, a crypto currency investment expert on Instagram in order to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The charge against Enobahkre reads: “that you Aisosa Enobahkre (alias Jerry Burger) sometime in 2021 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud different persons falsely represented yourself as one Jerry Burger a bitcoin mining expert on Instagram and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 484 of the Criminal Code, Cap 48 Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria (as applicable in Edo State) 1976.

Upon arraignment the defendants pleaded guilty to the charge. In view of their pleas, the prosecution counsel, K. U Udus prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

Justice Ikponmwonba convicted and sentenced the duo of Enobahkre and Isaiah to two years imprisonment or a fine of N300, 000 while Israel bagged two years imprisonment or a fine of N200,000.

The trio are to forfeit their phones to the Federal Government of Nigeria and undertake in writing to be of good behaviour.

