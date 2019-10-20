‎Sokoto: It’s important to strengthen health systems – Commissioner

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

‎The Sokoto State Commissioner, Ministry of Health, Dr Ali Inname has emphasised the importance of health systems strengthening in the state.

He spoke on the memorandum of understanding, MoU, entered into with USAID Integrated Health Program, IHP, to identify and provide technical support for improved service delivery.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Newsdiaryonline, Dr Inname also stressed that ‎the program was introduced to work with the state government for the identification and provision of technical support for rapid scale-up of proven interventions, through improvement of service delivery and strengthening of health systems.

“While government and donor investments in the Northwestern Nigeria in the health sector, especially for routine immunization (RI) are yielding results; women, newborns and Children continue to die from preventable and treatable causes.

“A new approach is needed that enables Sokoto state to build on gains and expand on its strong RI platforms to deliver ‎an integrated package of health interventions at scale; along with the systems and capacity to sustainably plan, resource and manage it’s own health programs,” ‎Dr Inname said.

According to him, the interventions would be in seven areas.

“The activity will facilitate seven core interventions, including health systems strengthening; reproductive health/family planning; maternal, newborn and child health; nutrition and malaria (RMNCH+NM).”

The program is part of USAID’s technical assistance contribution to the Primary Healthcare Memorandum of Understanding with Sokoto state government.

“It is coordinated with Breakthrough Action (requires generation and social mobilisation) and GHSC-PSM (Procurement and Supply Chain Management),” Dr Inname said, adding that IHP is led by Palladium International with consortium partner, Jhpiego and sub-partners, Avenir Health, PharmAccess, Viamo PBC and WI-HER.