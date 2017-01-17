Federation Cup winners Rivers Angels will take on Nasarawa Amazons in the Winners Cup match of the Nigeria Women Football League at the FIFA Goal Project, National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday.

A statement from the secretariat of the NWFL and signed by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Ayo Abdulrahaman clarified that the match, earlier scheduled for Wednesday, 18th January 2017 had been moved to Saturday, 21st January, to start at 3pm on that day.

The Winners Cup is the women’s version of the NPFL’s Super 4 mini-tournament, and is the official season –closing event of the Women’s League.

Rivers Angels FC is regarded as perhaps the strongest women football club in the land, though the girls from Lafia can never be pushovers for any team. Both teams regularly supply players to all categories of the National Teams, from the U17 to the senior team, Super Falcons.

