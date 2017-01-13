By Akowe John-Duke ‘Selime

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander in Chief of Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, on September 8, 2016, launched the “Change Begins With Me” crusade in Abuja. The rationale behind that campaign is intended at enlightening and informing Nigerians to be aware of the values of accountability, answerability, responsibility, truthfulness, straightforwardness and honesty on all fronts, whether in private sectors or public sectors. One of the cardinal concerns he highlighted was the all time fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Right from the commencement of his administration, till now, the nation has enjoyed a great sense of improvement and evolution as it pertains to the fight against corruption. Even with this progression, some persons have criticised this administration’s anti-graft war to be lopsided and hinged on a direct attack on the opposition political party.

It was reported that Thomas Anthony Marino, an American politician and attorney, currently serving his third term as the United States Representative for Pennsylvania’s 10th congressional district, pointed a finger at this administration for its discriminatory, non-inclusive and choosy approach towards eradicating corruption in Nigeria.

We have also heard chieftains of the opposition party lying blames at this administration’s anti-graft war, purporting that it was targeted at their members alone. Some of these leading members of the major opposition party have further speculated that the anti-graft war was designed for those who are not in the president’s good books.

Despite the fact that some people see the anti-graft war as a means of getting at the opposition party’s members, some other group of persons consider it as the ruling party’s political strategy to win Nigerians to join its fold. One of such persons is the leader of the Nigerian community in The Netherlands; Chief Lambert Igbonugo who criticised the ruling party of using its anti-graft war to exert a pull on politicians to its hood. The ruling party was accused of making the most of the fight against corruption. He concluded that it is in that light that the ruling party and the president do not go after those who are involved with them politically, because these persons do not have dirt in their hands. And for him, Nigeria and its presidency can never win the war against this hydra headed monster called corruption through the present operational principle of selective justice.

However, in the words of president Buhari, “do you grab people along the road and take them off to court for trail just because you want to create a semblance of balance?” We should not be quick to forget that, sometime in January 2016, Colonel Lawal Jafaru Isa (rtd), a close political associate to the President and past military administrator of Kaduna state, was arrested by the law enforcement agency for supposed unprofessional conduct and shifting of public funds. This is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress party.

It is very clear to every citizen that corruption in the country wears different faces. It comes in varied forms and structures. It goes beyond politics but into the corrupt practices that happen in the universities, polytechnics and colleges; where lecturers use their offices to tyrannize and overawe others. Students, on the other hand, get into schools not because they worth the admission; but through dirty and flirty ways. Corruption is indeed a mega challenge found in this country.

Does the maxim “police are your friends” still hold water or bake bread in this country? I do not think so. The corruption, bribery and harassment that happen on the highway now are nothing to compare with other nations. The security agencies who stage themselves at different check points today are no longer there to ensure the safety of the commuters, but to amass inducements or bribes from car owners and drivers. If this administration must conquer and crush corruption, these agents should be the first point of core.

There is, still, no doubt that corrupt practices have grown in the minds and hearts of Nigerians. It has gotten into the blood stream of Nigerians. As Emmanuel Ojiefo affirmed; in his publication on “Daily Times Newspaper” that “corruption has metamorphosed into solicitation for sex in place of paper qualification at job interviews”. A young girl goes to apply for a job with all her rich, valid and authentic qualifications, what does the employer ask for? He requests to have a carnal knowledge of the girl.

Even the House of Prayer is not left out. Corruption in the church has grown in leaps and bounds. You see notable ministers of God practicing partisan politics. We have charlatans and pretenders everywhere parading themselves as modern day prophets, giving prophecies that would yield them financial aggrandisement. They were ordained to speak the truth without fear or favour and not to bury it for personal benefits. The gospel of truth, overtime, has been bastardised because of the negligence of its commissioned preachers. I think the pastors should make another study of their original intentions and garner the orthodox demeanour of a religious leader.

Nonetheless, paraphrasing the words of president Buhari at one of his campaigns; if this act is not stopped, it would kill us as a nation. The country is in deep shambles and needs to be saved, not just by the government but every one of us; for we are all stakeholders in this fight.

This high level of decadence and dissipation in the public and private sectors has brought about the idea of whistle blowing and the emergency of whistle blowers in the country. But why do we need whistle blowers in the country? The country at this point of her history needs people who would tell the authority or the public about dishonest or illegal practices at the place where they work. If this administration must become successful in her fight against corruption, then she needs every hand to be on deck.

We must not fail to note that whistle blowers need to be protected from the risks that go with being whistle blowers. There is an immense need to have laws and policies, drafted to safeguard the interest of the whistle blower and ensure that he or she is free from all intending harm. An act should be provided like in the cases of the UK Public Interest Protection Act of 1998. There should be a platform of legal defence for whistle blowers who divulge information so as to expose unprofessional conduct and negligence. These laws are obtainable and functional in some African countries.

It should not be surprising to point out that whistle blowing is not limited to crimes that have been committed. It also points to crimes that are about to be committed. So, in public or private sectors where criminal acts are been practised or intended to; someone is expected to make public that act. The attitude of aiding and abating is strongly discouraged. The administration of President Buhari has made sure that the necessary structures for exploit and the corresponding measures to ensconce this loathsome drift is curbed and cramped in the society.

Apart from the fact that the whistle blowers have to be protected, I am having serious problem with the list of people that such information may be made to. Our security agents cannot be trusted, Police Officers in particular. They can act as a go-between these criminals and the whistle blowers. They can disseminate the identity of the whistle blowers to the criminals. The recommended bodies in the Act can never be trustworthy and they are not dependable; especially when the criminal is wealthy. I think a working law protecting whistle blowers should be endorsed and the list of people properly checked.

The whistle blowing policy is a welcome practice. Outside the reward fund of the whistle blower which is five percent of what was recovered, I think it would help to strengthen the three major institutions in charge of crimes in the country. The work becomes minimal for them and everything is easy.

If President Buhari’s administration is sombre in skirmishing bribery, fraudulence and corruption in Nigeria, all the necessary arsenals must be deployed. In continuum, Nigerians need stern and uncompromising methods in fighting corruption in this distressed time. If Nigerians are really ready to put back into working order the troubles that plague the country, we must think straight and provide possible suggestions, instead of pointing fingers at the asymmetrical approach of this administration to the fight of corruption.

In as much as the whistle blowing policy is encouraged, as a nation; we still need to construct a redoubtable working system; a system that is devoid of corrupt personnel. This must be done from the grassroots, because even the unborn Nigerian child is corrupt. To this end, there should be an educational scheme for everyone. I still know there are fervent citizens who believe in the Nigerian project. These passionate men and women can begin to mentor and tutor the youths and children. With this, the future of Nigeria would be in safe hands and we would have a better Nigeria.

Using the words of the Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; everybody needs to be on-board with President Buhari’s anti-graft war. We need to dispel all the evils that come with corruption. We need to stand out and truthfully fetch out all the fraudsters in our midst, misappropriating public funds. If this is put in place, a new Nigeria can be born. We must not wait for elections to effect change. The change truly begins with us.

Fr. Akowe John-Duke is a Catholic Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria

