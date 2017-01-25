(

Press Release)The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) Nigeria (has) been following very closely the situation in Southern Kaduna with deep concern and fears of the dangers that the actions and inactions there can create in the country. We have been disturbed by the accusations and counter accusations, the attacks and the defense approaches leading to destruction of lives and properties. We send our condolences to the

families that have lost their loved ones and properties due to this situation and condemn the actions of those who have found pleasure in attacking others.

We have observed that the battle has now moved from the communities to religious groups and leaders. We are troubled by the allegations, the agitations and all the reactions from every side. Very little has happened in terms of responding to the situation by providing love, care and support to the affected communities but so much has gone into reactions from groups in support of different interests.

The UPF Nigeria calls for a holistic response and an immediate ceasefire among the fighters and their supporters in words and deeds. We call for dialogue to identify the root causes of the challenges in

order to create room for reconciliation, reintegration and reconstruction of the affected people and areas.

We note that no amount of killing can completely eliminate a group and no amount of counter killing can end the killers. We advocate the need to abstain from killing one another in the name of religious

affiliation or ethnicity or profession. There is the urgent need for an inclusive dialogue with representations from religious, ethnic, political, civil society and even professional groups as well as

security agencies. Despite the immediate bitter past, we must begin the building of a new loving future that our communities have been known for.

UPF acknowledges the need for careful and proportionate use of power, including political, economic, military and civil society power to sustain lasting peace. However, we strongly emphasize “soft power”

solutions as essential to peacebuilding. A leading exponent of “track two” diplomacy, UPF emphasizes the role and responsibility of religious and spiritual leaders to transcend historical self-interest

and pursue the ideal of “One family under God.”

We urge our Ambassadors for Peace to take active part individually and collectively to facilitate increased dialogue and understanding between parties in conflict by organizing consultations among

scholars, religious and community leaders, government officials, civil society representatives, and religious leaders; people-to-people diplomacy.

We urge the government to take decisive steps to gain the confidence of all citizens to prevent a resort to self defense and retaliation. We urge all stakeholders to stop promoting hatred but encourage love

and reconciliation. For those arming the attackers to kill others, we condemn their actions completely and call on the security agencies to immediately investigate the sources of weapons being used in attacking fellow citizens. We are hopeful that we shall all come to the realization that we are brothers and sisters first before belonging to a religion, ethnicity or profession. It is time to act as a family and

help each other.

We commend the intervention of the military to offer adhoc measures that has reduced the destruction and the proposals for increasing military presence in the area. We however suggest that in addition to

military barracks in Southern Kaduna to stop the war, we need to include the establishment of community peace centers and creation of community peace committees to inspire the people on living in peace. Our goal should not be just to end the war but to bring the needed peace into the heart of the people and the entire communities. While work is going on to end the situation, let the faith based community also pray for the people and the situation. Let us combine prayers and work as a collective response to the situation that has emerged.

