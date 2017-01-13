By Abdullahi Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari has re-submitted nomination of Forty Six (46) non-career Ambassadorial nominees names to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation and approval.

This was contained in the executive communication read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to the senators during Thursday session.

In the new list, retired Justice George Oguntade (Lagos) and Ahmed Ibeto (Niger) maintained their nomination, several new names have emerged on the‎ list.

‎While reacting to the list, Senator Philip Aduda representing Federal Capital Territory, thanked President Buhari for granting FCT a non-career Ambassadorial Nominee.

Nigerians could still recall that the Senate had rejected the first version of the list due to over 250 petitions against the nominees, two of whom rejected their nomination.‎

Names In The Revised List

Uzoma Eminike (Adamawa)

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa)

Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom)

Christopher Okeke (Anambra)

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)

Stanley Douye (Bayelsa)

Stephen Uba (Benue)

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno)

Utobong Asuquo (Cross River)

Frank Ofegina (Delta)

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)

Yagwe Ede (Edo)

Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti)

Chris Eze (Enugu)

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo)

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa)

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna)

Yahaya (Kaduna)

D. Abdulkadir (Kano)

Haruna Arungungu (Kano)

Musa Udo (Katsina)

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina)

Tijani Bande (Kebbi)

Y. Aliu (Kogi)

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara)

Mohammed Isa (Kwara)

Adesola Omotade (Lagos)

Modupe Remi (Lagos)

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa)

Elijah Ibeto (Ogun)

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun)

Jacob Daudu (Ondo)

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun)

A. Olaniyi (Oyo)

James Dmika (Plateau)

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau)

Orji Ngofa (Rivers)

Sahibi Isa Dada (Sokoto)

Kabir Umar (Sokoto)

Jika Ado (Taraba)

Goni Zana (Yobe)

Garba T. (Zamfara)

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara)

Ibrahim Dada (FCT)

