Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the dissolution of the management committee of Sokoto State Bard of Internal Revenue.

With this new directive, the former team, headed by Musa Muhammad Maccido, has been asked to hand over the affairs to the newly-appointed Interim Management Committee pending when substantive board will be appointed.

A statement issued by the Sokoto State Commissioner of Finance, Saidu Umar, said other officers directed to vacate their posts and return to their mother ministries for reassignment are Muhammed Nasir Binji, Bashar Abdullahi, Abubakar Zaki Tambuwal, Hajiya Amina Sani and Wadata Umar.

Others include Muhammed Ahmed, Malami Ibn Labbo, Umar Mairiga and Badamasi Garba Giwa.

“In the same vein, the following persons have been appointed to serve as members of the interim management committee of the Sokoto State Board of Internal Revenue: Aminu Dalhatu (Head), Usman Sani Kasim, Usman Balarabe, Abubakar M. Labaran, Haruna Ibrahim, Habiba Abdulaziz, Bello Sodangi, Bala Ango Dogon Daji and Firdausi A. Chadi,” the statement added.

While urging the appointees to develop a holistic road map that will lead to the strengthening of the board, the statement said government will give all necessary support to the new team for optimum results.

It will be recalled that Tambuwal, at a recent budget stakeholders’ summit organized in collaboration with the Coalition of Non Governmental Organisations in Sokoto State, promised to reposition the internal revenue board for it to discharge its responsibilities diligently and efficiently.

SHARE: Tell Your Friends:

Tweet

Instagram

Print



Email



Tags: Revenue, Sacks, Sokoto, Tambuwal