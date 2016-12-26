An attempt by two suicide bombers to wreak havoc a day after Christmas Day has been thwarted as one of the suspects was killed while the other arrested by security personnel.

While Emergency workers have evacuated the dead body of the female bomber, Nigerian soldiers took the other away for interrogations.

A spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), North-East with an office in Maiduguri Abdulkadir Ibrahim confirmed the incident saying that “Emegency workers were immediately drafted to scene at Kasuwar Shanu, a market in Maiduguri where cattle and other domestic animals are sold.”

