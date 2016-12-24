The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris has constituted a Joint Tactical Operations Squad to ensure return of peace and normalcy to Kafanchan and its environs

At the flag off of the operation DIG Department Of Operations, DIG Habila Joshak who represented the IGP said squad comprises “the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Anti Robbery Squad, Intelligence Response Team, SIB, EOD, the IGP Monitoring Unit, Police K9 (Sniffer Dog Section), Police Air wing and Police Medical Team with their Headquarters in Kafanchan, which operations will cover the entire Southern Kaduna.”

“To achieve success of the operations, the Squad will be proactive, work on actionable intelligence and carry out massive deployment and twenty four (24) hours surveillance and patrol, continuous raids of identified criminal hideouts, with a view to arrest promptly trouble makers and their sponsors and nip in the bud violent acts and other criminalities in the general area. The deployment of the Joint Tactical Squad personnel will cover all the communities, towns, villages, vulnerable points, Government and private infrastructures and facilities in the area. Police helicopters will embark on guided missions and aerial surveillance of the entire area and will operate in synergy with other Police formations on the ground.

“Traditional rulers, religious leaders, public office holders, politicians, opinion leaders, parents and guardians are hereby called upon to prevail on their subjects, supporters, children and wards to support the Police personnel in the discharge of their responsibilities, propagate peace, demonstrate love, forgiveness and tolerance to promote harmonious coexistence with their brothers and fellow citizens, irrespective of religious, ethnic or political inclinations and differences.

The IGP also assured the “people and communities of Southern Kaduna of adequate security and protection of their lives and properties and hereby enjoin them to be law abiding and give a chance for peace to prevail and cooperate with the Police personnel deployed in their localities.”

SHARE: Tell Your Friends:

Tweet

Instagram

Print



Email



Tags: IGP, Kafanchan, Killings, nigeria, Normalcy, Police, Slider, Southern Kaduna, Squad