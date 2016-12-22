Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday congratulated the Tor Tiv-elect, Professor James Ornguga Ayatse, and said his well-deserved election came at the most opportune time in the history of the Tiv nation.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, in Abuja, described the in-coming paramount ruler of the Tiv people as an administrator of repute whose depth of knowledge and wealth of experience will greatly enhance the development, peace and harmony in Benue State in particular and the country in general.

He lauded the Tiv kingmakers and the Government of Benue State for the peaceful process that led to the election of Prof. Ayatse and prayed God to grant the monarch good health, long life and fruitful reign as he ascend the throne of his ancestors.

Saraki said: “I have no doubt that the people of Tiv Land could not have made a better choice than Professor Ayatse, in view of his avowed integrity, humility, peaceful disposition and above all, his intellectual capacity.

“It is my hope that the enthronement of Prof. Ayatse into the preeminent class of traditional rulers in the country will lead to greater peace in our communities through the promotion of scientific methods in conflict prevention, resolution and management for which the new monarch is well-endowed,” he said.

He called on the traditional institution to continue to lend their support to government efforts aimed at ending the current economic recession and ensuring a better life for all Nigerians.

Also, eminent business mogul and former Governor of Abia State , Dr. Orji Kalu, has commended the Tiv nation for appointing Prof. James Ornguga Ayatse, former Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Agriculture, Markudi as the fifth Tor Tiv.

According to Kalu, the academician’s emergence as paramount ruler is an affirmation of his personality, adding that Prof. Ayatse will use his intellectual capacity to drive development in his domain.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Prince Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu said, “I celebrate with the Tiv community in Nigeria on the election of Prof. James Ayatse as the new Tor Tiv.

“The choice of the erudite scholar is timely and in the best interest of Benue State.

“The extraordinary qualities of Prof. Ayatse will continue to stand him out in his pursuits.

“It is indeed a well-deserved and timely appointment”.

The former governor urged the new paramount ruler to sustain the legacies of his predecessor, Dr. Alfred Torkula, Tor Tiv IV, by promoting peace and unity in Tivland.

Kalu prayed God to make the reign of the royal father remarkable and grant him long life on the throne.

