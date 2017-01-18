The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has expressed deep regret over the accidental bombing of the Rann Community in Borno State.

Saraki, in a statement on his social media handles said:“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of today’s accident in Rann Community of Borno State.

“I pray that the souls of the victims may rest in peace. I wish the victims speedy recovery, and I pray that incidents like these never reoccur again.”

Also, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has expressed sadness over accidental incident involving Internally Displaced Persons Camp, in Kalabalge, Borno state, by Nigerian Airforce fighter jet.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Speaker extended his heartfelt condolence to the families of the victims and prayed God to comfort them. He also prayed for quick recovery for the injured.

Dogara urged the military to investigate the incident so as to prevent future occurrence.

